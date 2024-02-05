New Delhi, February 5: In a push to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, a delegation of 25 religious leaders from minority communities met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on Monday. The delegation also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. After the meeting, the religious leaders stated that different people from different communities are united in India and are living like brothers and sisters. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Claims Sankaracharyas Did Not Attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony in Ayodhya Due to PM Narendra Modi’s OBC Status

“Unity and peace are supreme for this country,” the leaders said, adding, “Bharat is moving very fast on the path of becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” “Our traditions are different, but humanity is what keeps us united. We are all one in the country. We have to take the country forward,” the religious leaders said. 'Ahlan Modi' Ahead of PM Modi's UAE Visit To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Preparations in Full Swing

Minority Community Religious Leaders Meet PM Modi

Minority Religious Leaders of India to meet PM Modi and will also watch the proceedings of Parliament.#Parliament #India #news pic.twitter.com/sR9SgBSBBK — Aarushi Ranjan (@Aaru_SheSpeaks) February 5, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On meeting PM Narendra Modi in the New Parliament Building, all minority religious leaders say, "Our castes, customs, religions, prayer methods might be different. but our biggest religion as a human is that of humanity. We all live in the same country, we are all… pic.twitter.com/XmEUCAYkTc — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

“The presence of leaders of minority communities at the new Parliament building presents a beautiful picture of changing India, which is one and united," They said, adding, “The nation is above everything and above all personal considerations.” The delegation included chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, and leaders representing various minority communities. Earlier, Ilyasi told mediapersons, “'Paigaam-e-mohabbat hai, paigaam desh hai'. Today, I am going to meet the Prime Minister.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2024 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).