Motihari (Bihar), May 15 (PTI) Three minor girls died of burns after a fire broke out in their hut in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mushkan Kumari (6), Payal Kumari (5) and Santosh Kumari (2), all daughters of Rambabu Shah and Mamta Kumari.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Balcony Collapse: Minor Boy, His Uncle Killed As Balcony of Dilapidated Flat Collapses in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters, Darpa police station SHO Shubham Pandey said, "The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out at Mamta Kumari's parental home in Darpa where she had come recently with her three kids. Due to strong winds, the fire quickly engulfed the entire hut and became uncontrollable. All the kids were inside at the time."

"Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Local police officials took the victims to the nearest government hospital where they were declared dead", Pandey said.

Also Read | Assam CEE Result 2025 Declared at astu.ac.in: ASTU Announces Combined Entrance Examination Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Rank Cards.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of fire is not known, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)