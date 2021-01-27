Aizawl, Jan 27 (PTI) Three more persons, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,359, an official said on Wednesday.

All the fresh cases were detected through RT-PCR tests at Zoram Medical College here, he said.

Two of the three new patients have travel history, the official said.

Mizoram now has 47 active cases, while 4,303 people have recovered from the disease and nine died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.72 per cent.

Altogether 3,979 health workers have received the shots of COVID vaccine in the northeastern state.

The state has so far tested 2,03,259 samples for COVID-19, including 674 on Tuesday, the official added. PTI

