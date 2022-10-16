Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) A couple and their daughter-in-law were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with an SUV on Sunday in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The accident took place near Bhagla Ghat on Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway when the victims were going home in Nadiad in Gujarat from Udaipur, they said, adding that the SUV driver managed to flee leaving his vehicle on the spot.

Also Read | Kerala Human Sacrifice Case: Key Accused Convinced Others That Victims' Flesh Could Be Sold.

Assistant Sub-inspector posted at Parsad police station Ashok Kumar said that the SUV collided head-on with the car.

Kumar said that the deceased were identified as Hemesh Bhai Patel (55), his wife Rajul (48) and daughter-in-law Hiral Patel (40).

Also Read | Uttarakhand: National Education Policy Launched in Higher Education for Academic Session 2022-23.

He said that the injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

A case is being registered against the unidentified SUV driver, the police officer said, adding that the SUV has been seized.

Police are looking for the absconding driver, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)