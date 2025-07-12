Patna, Jul 12 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a minor, died and two others suffered injuries after the car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Patna's Ranitalab area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi (52), Neetu Singh (35) and Ashtitwa Singh (10).

The accident took place around 5 am at Sarai village.

"Five members of a family were travelling in the car from Chhattisgarh. The driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal. Police reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital, where the three were declared dead by doctors,” SHO of Ranitalab police station, Pramod Kumar, told reporters.

Two other injured persons are undergoing treatment and their condition is reported to be out of danger, he said.

