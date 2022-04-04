Arrah (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Three people were arrested in Bihar's Arrah in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor, said the police on Sunday.

The victim was thrown down from the bike after which the police rescued her and admitted her to the hospital.

"On March 31, a girl was thrown on the road from the bike. She sustained injuries on her head after which we admitted her to the hospital. We suspected rape. A medical test was conducted. The girl was not in a condition to speak. The girl told about the incident later on after a lot of persuasion from the lady officers. An e-rickshaw driver persuaded her to sit on his rickshaw to take her to her destination. There they did the misconduct," said Himanshu, ASP, Arrah.

"After the crime, two people took her on their bike and when the girl shouted, they threw her away," the officer added.

The police assured of the arrest of those two people soon. (ANI)

