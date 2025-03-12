New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Three people were found dead at their residence in Delhi's Molarband, the officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the bodies were found after a call was reported that a foul smell emanated from the residence.

"A PCR call was received from the Molarband area of PS Badarpur regarding a foul smell emanating from a house and three people residing inside and suspected suicide," the police said.

The police said that three had white foam coming out of their mouths and suggested the consumption of a poisonous substance.

"All three were found dead in the room with foam coming out of their mouth. The bodies are in a decomposed condition," it added.

The preliminary investigations suggested that the bodies were around four to five days old.

"Prima facie, it appears that the bodies are about 4-5 days old and they have consumed some poisonous substance. Crime team has been called to the spot and further legal action is being taken in the matter," the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

