Kannauj (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Three people were arrested in the district after more than 250 kg of sandalwood was recovered, police said Sunday.

The market price of the recovered sandalwood is about Rs 15 lakh.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Fire: Five Charred to Death After Blaze Erupted in a Hut in Kanpur Dehat.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP), Kunwar Anupam Singh, said police raided one Mushahid Raza's house in village Dudwa Buzurg on Saturday and recovered 256 kg of sandalwood kept in six sacks.

While three accused identified as Shan Mohammad alias Shanu (31), Junaid alias Mona (29) and Farhan (21) were arrested, two accused Mushahid Raza and Anish Khan managed to flee from the spot.

Also Read | Hong Kong Flu Outbreak: Doctors in Uttar Pradesh Warn Against Self-Medication in H3N2 Flu.

The SP said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)