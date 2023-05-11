Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): A three-storeyed building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the Vejalpur area.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot after receiving the information.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

