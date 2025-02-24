Budaun (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Three teenage girls, two of them appearing for their high school board exams, went missing from a village in Budaun district's Dataganj police station area on Monday morning, police said.

According to the families, in a panic after the girls went missing, the three left their homes saying they were going to make cow dung cakes but did not return.

Also Read | West Bengal Doctors Salary Hike: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Pay Raise for Government Doctors; Suspensions in Expired Saline Case Lifted.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace them. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO) KK Tiwari, and Dataganj Station House Officer (SHO) Gaurav Bishnoi visited the village and inspected the site where the girls were last seen.

According to the complaint, Payal (16), Moni (16) and Anjali (15) went outside the village but left with someone from there.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: 'No Response When Rescue Teams Called Out Names of 8 Trapped Workers', Admits State Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

A case has been registered under the BNS' Sections 137(2) and 87, dealing with kidnapping.

"We reached the village and spoke to the locals and the families," SDM Singh said.

He added that two of the missing girls were appearing for their high school board exams. "It is possible that exam pressure may have led them to visit a relative's place. However, we will ensure they are found soon," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)