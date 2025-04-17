New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three women from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stealing gold chains in New Delhi's Parliament Street area, an official on Thursday said.

The accused -- identified as Renu Mahor Kulli (35), Aradhana (30) and Manisha (35) -- travelled from Agra to Delhi in groups, targeting women in overcrowded markets and public gatherings, particularly during festive seasons, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of a gang of female thieves, the police laid a trap near Gate No.1 of Indraprastha Park around 5 pm on April 15, he said, adding that the accused were intercepted while they were heading towards Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal.

During their search, part of a gold chain and a pendant were recovered from Renu, while another portion of a chain was recovered from Manisha and a full gold chain was recovered from Aradhana, a senior police officer said.

He added that the women would split into smaller teams to avoid suspicion and commit thefts and snatchings.

All three women are reportedly illiterate and belong to economically weak backgrounds, police said.

The three women have been involved in such activities for the past four to five years but no prior criminal records have been found against them, they said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and trace their handlers, police said.

