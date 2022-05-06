Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): Ahead of Thrikkakara bypolls on May 31, Kerala Congress on Thursday asserted that victory is guaranteed.

The seat fell vacant following the death of senior Congress leader PT Thomas. The votes will be counted on June 3.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran said, "The Congress-United Democratic Front (UDF) front was able to announce the Thrikkakara bypoll candidate, Uma Thomas in a timely manner without any differences of opinion. Democratic forces have deep roots in the constituency, which has always favoured the Congress party. Victory is guaranteed here."

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Thursday said that Congress is a democratic party.

"The candidate was decided after discussing with everyone. Congress is a democratic party. It is not a party that threatens anyone. There were some inconveniences and some worries. We all worked that out beautifully. Everyone is in this together. We are making continuous efforts to make a come back here," Satheesan said.

"The Thrikkakara bypoll is a dispute between developmentalists and anti-developmentalists. The SilverLine project will not be allowed to be implemented here. The UDF stands firm on that position. Let the people of Thrikkakara write the verdict. The people know that this project will destroy Kerala. The stand of the UDF is that development is necessary and destruction is not," Satheesan said.

The bypoll to Thrikkakara is the first after the present CPI(M)-led LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan came to power in May 2021. (ANI)

