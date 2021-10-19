Dharamshala, Oct 19 (PTI) Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) held a demonstration here on Tuesday against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The SFT activists held the protest at the main square of Mcleodganj here, wearing shirts embossed with “No Beijing 2022” and shouting slogans against alleged human rights violations in China.

The demonstration was held a day after the flame handover ceremony in ancient Olympia on Monday.

Tibetan activists said the official Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the winter Olympics was held in ancient Olympia on Monday and the flame will be delivered to the Beijing 2022 organising committee delegation on Tuesday.

They added that the Tuesday protest is aimed at sending a clear message to the international organisations and governments to implement targeted sanctions against China and boycott the Beijing Olympics 2022.

