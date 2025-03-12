Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Tibetan women-in-exile on Wednesday in the northern Indian hill town Shimla gathered to hold a peace protest against Chinese authorities, marking the 66th anniversary of Tibetan Women's National Uprising Day.

The protest saw participation from Tibetan Buddhist women students and other members of the community, who assembled in the city to commemorate the historic struggle for Tibetan freedom.

Also Read | ‘Grateful to My Family’, Says PM Narendra Modi for BJP's Historic Victory in Haryana Municipal Election.

Speaking at the ANI, Tsering Paldon, organiser and member of the Regional Tibetan Women's Association Shimla, said it is essential for them to mark this day.

"Today, we have gathered here to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan Women's Uprising Day. This started for the first time on March 12, 1959, when the Chinese Communist Party captured Tibet. All Tibetan women and others gathered in front of the Potala Palace. Since then, we have observed this uprising to demand justice and freedom for Tibetans inside and outside exile. We request the United Nations and the Government to support us so that we can bring our spiritual leader, His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to a free Tibet." Paldon said.

Also Read | 'Nitish Kumar Should Resign on His Own': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Bihar CM's Resignation, Calls Him 'Unfit' To Govern.

As part of the ongoing global movement, Tibetan women across the world are holding protests today, remembering the sacrifices of those who were killed nearly seven decades ago inside Tibet.

The protest in Shimla is one of many demonstrations across different regions as Tibetan women continue to raise their voices for justice, human rights, and the right to return to their homeland.

On March 12, 1959, thousands of Tibetan women in Lhasa courageously rose against the People's Republic of China (PRC) in protest of its occupation of Tibet. The brutal crackdown led to the deaths of countless Tibetan women and forced over 80,000 Tibetans, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to flee to India. Since then, Tibetans have lived in exile across India and other parts of the world, continuing their fight for freedom and human rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)