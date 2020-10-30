Canning (WB), Oct 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said.

The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur village went to catch crabs in a canal near Sajnekhali range office, he said.

As soon as Mondal got down the boat, a tiger attacked him, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

The fishermen did not possess valid documents required for catching crabs or fish in the protected area, he said.

A total of 19 fishermen have been killed in tiger attacks in Sundarbans since the COVID-19 outbreak, the officer added.

