Chandrapur, Jul 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old man has been killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, a tiger that killed a man in Chandrapur last month was captured by forest officials on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: ‘ISI Agent’, Another Person Arrested in Jogeshwari by Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh ATS.

In the latest incident of human-animal conflict, a tiger attacked shepherd Rushi Kishan Devtale, belonging to Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, on Tuesday when he went to a protected forest area in Kolara range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), a range forest officer said.

The man died on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Charred Bodies of Four Family Members Found in Jodhpur; Murder Suspected.

Forest personnel later sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

In another development, tiger 'FL-2' that killed a man here on June 15 was captured after being tranquilised by a forest team in Sindewahi range on Tuesday, a forest department release said.

The full grown tiger was caged and shifted to a zoo in Nagpur after a medical examination late Tuesday evening, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)