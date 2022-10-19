Chandrapur, Oct 19 (PTI) A tiger mauled two shepherds to death at Chinchala village in the Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a senior forest officer said.

The deceased, identified as Nanaji Nikose (53) and Diwru Waslekar (55), had gone into the forest with cattle when the tiger attacked them.

The kin of the deceased duo was given initial ex-gratia by forest officials, said Divisional Forest Officer, Chandrapur division, Prashant Khade.

Chandrapur district in east Maharashtra houses the state's oldest and largest national park, the "Tadoba National Park".

