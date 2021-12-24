Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Police are beefing up security arrangements here ahead of a road show by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally. Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the road show on Friday.

The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said.

The road show will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk at 6 pm and end at Thakur Dwara (Hapur Mor) via Chaudhary Mor Clock Tower. Every zone will be supervised by an additional superintendent of police rank officer while all the five sectors will be monitored by a DSP-rank official each.

Drone cameras are being operated to keep an eye on the roofs of the houses so that nobody collects bricks or stones, Agarwal said, adding that PAC officials have also been deployed in all the sectors.

Later, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting for which a stage has been erected, the SP said.

