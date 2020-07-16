Nagaon (Assam) [India], July 16 (ANI): A tigress that had entered into a house in the Baghmari area at the Bagori range was tranquillized and rescued after 24 hours on Wednesday.

"An operation which went for more than 24 hours included the wait and watch period. A tigress which strayed into a house in Baghmari area at Bagori range on Tuesday was successfully rescued by tranquillisation method and she is taken to our rescue centre CWRC for further care," the Forest Department said.

"A big thanks to our veterinarian Dr Samsul Ali and Kaziranga staff for conducting the operation smoothly. Special thanks to civil administration, police department, NGOs and mainly local people for helping us in the operation," it added. (ANI)

