New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Tikri border has been closed for any traffic as the farmers continue to protest the Centre's farm laws, said DelhiTraffic Police on Sunday.

With this, the available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Women Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Baramulla.

"Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Manjeet Sheoran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East District said that the farmers have not been allowed to move anywhere except Burari.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 71st Edition of PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme.

"If they (farmers) are planning to move towards Burari, we will accompany them till there but permission has not been granted to them to move somewhere else. We have outside forces and Delhi Police constables are with us. We have all the adequate arrangements," said Sheoran.

On the other hand, commuters headed towards the national capital from other states said they are facing problems due to road blockade at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

Security has been beefed up at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest continues, some protesters are expected to conduct a meeting at 11 am on Sunday to discuss their next strategy.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday that they will continue their protest here and will not go anywhere else.

The security has also been tightened on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers, who are opposing the farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points.

The farmers further said the government should come forward with an "open heart" and not with a "condition".

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting. While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through the Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.

The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on 'Dilli Chalo' march to protest against the three new farm laws. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)