New Delhi, November 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio progarmme in its 71st edition. Narendra Modi, in his addresses to the nation, talks on various issues and shares his experiences. From cultural, sports, religion, youth-centric issues, he discusses a range of topics. Today, he talked about new farm laws, COVID-19, importance of strengthening Indian culture among others.

Here are key takeaways from the 71th edition of PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat-

He started by saying that every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country. Modi talked about how Indian culture and scriptures have been a source of attraction to people from around the world. "Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India," he said.

Prime Minister Modi talked about Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Masetti gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. "He runs an organisation called 'Vishvavidya' which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour's driver from Rio De Janeiro," he told. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Masetti for his efforts. Narendra Modi hailed Gaurav Sharma, New Zealand MP, for taking oath in Sanskrit. PM Narendra Modi Compliments Zydus Cadila's Team For Efforts on COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ZyCOV-D, Assures Government Support. He also talked about the on-going farmers' protest and asked farmers not to believe the rumours. "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," said PM Modi. He once again urged Indians to be "Vocal for Local" Narendra Modi talked about Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra who used these new farms laws. He produced maize & decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakhs. He said, "whatever may be the field, the correct knowledge is an added strength for everyone."

Prime Minister Modi wished people on the eve on Guru Nanak Jayanti and said, "tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates all around. He said, "It was Guru Nanak Dev Ji who started the tradition of langar. We have seen how the Sikh community has continued this tradition of feeding people in the times of coronavirus pandemic." Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "a fter getting out of the lockdown phase, discussion has commenced on vaccine. But any kind of laxity with coronavirus is still very dangerous. We have to firmly keep fighting against the virus. "

