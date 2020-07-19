Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) A Mumbai-based organisation will hold a 25-day-long blood donation camp in the city to mark the death centenary year of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Tilak, who was born in 1856, died in Mumbai on August 1, 1920.

Prakash Silam, founder of the Lokmanya Tilak Swarajya Bhoomi Smarak Samiti, said, "This is the centenary year of Lokmanya Tilak's death."

"As a tribute to the social reformer, we have decided to organise this blood donation camp. It will begin on July 23, which is Lokmanya Tilak's birth anniversary, and continue till August 15, the Independence day," he said.

All the Ganesh mandals have been asked to identify the blood donors in their areas, he said.

"A team of Sion Hospital will be present during the blood donation camp," he said, adding that the collected blood will be used at Sion Hospital and for treatment of coronavirus patients.

The camp will be held at the Birla Krida Kendra near the Tilak Memorial at Mumbai's Girgaum chowpatty, Silam said.

