Kinnaur, July 19: Locals of Badseri Village in Kinnaur district were rescued by Himachal Pradesh police personnel on Sunday from Kharoghla Nalla. The locals were stuck in the nalla due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the state. The video of police personnel rescuing locals of Badseri Village surfaced on social media. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Car Crosses Makeshift Bridge in Drekari Area of Chamba District; Watch Scary Video.

In the video, it could be seen that, Badseri village locals are crossing the over flooded Kharoghla Nalla with the help of a rope. Himachal Pradesh police personnel are also helping the people in crossing the nalla. Some people could also be seen in the video helping police in the rescue operation. Himachal Pradesh: Tractor Driver Rescues 20 Children Stuck in Strong River Current in Kangra; Watch Video.

Video of Rescue Operation:

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Locals of the Badseri Village being rescued from Kharoghla Nalla in Kinnaur amid flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/vBoe5Dk4rv — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh. The Shimla meteorological centre has predicted rainfall in the state till July 24. The "orange" warning for very heavy rain has been issued for Sunday and Monday, and a "yellow warning" for heavy rain has been issued for Tuesday, the Met department official said.

