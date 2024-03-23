New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Six accused in Tillu Tajpuria murder case have pleaded for legal aid counsel to contest their case before the Sessions Court. Tillu was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail in May 2023.

Their case has recently been committed to the sessions court after scrutiny of charge sheet. All accused were produced before the sessions court on March 22.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP-Led NDA Will Cross 400 Seats in General Elections, Says Hema Malini (Watch Video).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Devender Kumar Jangala heard the request of all accused who were produced from Jail through video conferencing (VC). The court has directed it to send a letter to secretary Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

"In view of the request made by all accused persons, letter be sent to Secretary DLSA, PHC, NDD, ND to provide legal aid counsel to all accused persons namely Riyaz Khan, Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh alias Karambir, Vinod alias Chhavani, Atul Rehman Khan who are in judicial custody," ASJ Jangala ordered on March 22.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: No Relief for AAP Convenor in Excise Policy Case As Delhi High Court Denies Urgent Listing.

This matter has been listed for hearing arguments on charge on April 25, 2024. On August 4, 2023, Delhi police special cell filed a 936-page charge sheet against six accused persons in Tillu Tajpuria murder case.

The charge sheet contains a list of 113 prosecution witnesses and CCTV footage of the incident has also been included in the evidence. While the FSL results are awaited.

Patiala House Court took cognizance of the charge sheet.

As per Delhi police, during the investigation CCTV footage of the incident, statements of witnesses under section 161 Cr.P.C. and statement recorded before the court under section 164 Cr.P.C. of the eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident.

Delhi police also recovered the weapons of offence, blood-stained clothes and shoes at the instance of accused persons.

During further investigation, six blood-stained knives were recovered from the accused. Clothes and shoes worn by the accused persons at the time of the incident were also recovered from different jails, as all the accused persons were shifted to different jails after the incident.

The police said that CCTV footage of the incident was also seized from Tihar Jail. Further, all the blood-stained knives, along with clothes and shoes of the accused and the victim, were deposited at FSL, Rohini, for DNA profiling.

On May 2, 2023, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuria was stabbed to death by members of the rival Gogi gang in Central Jail No. 8, Tihar, allegedly to avenge the murder of their leader Jitender Gogi inside a courtroom in 2021.

A case was registered at PS Hari Nagar, Delhi, in this regard, and its investigation was entrusted to the Northern Range of the Special Cell, Delhi.

During the course of the investigation, six accused persons, namely Deepak alias Tittar,. Yogesh alias Tunda, Riyaz Khan alias Sonu, Rajesh alias Karambir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata ur Rehman Khan, all inmates of Central Jail-8, were arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)