New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting (IB) Prakash Javadekar on Saturday inaugurated a photo-exhibition at the National Media Center in New Delhi and said it will educate the populace on the ethos of freedom struggle which will envision the path for the next 25 years.

The exhibition, set up by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) is part of a massive awareness campaign by the IB Ministry to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Addressing media on the occasion, the Minister said this was an important moment for the country to reflect on how far we have come since independence as well as envision what we want to achieve in the next twenty-five years.

"This is the core belief that informs these exhibitions. Freedom for the country came at a great cost, and this exhibition seeks to narrate the story behind those sacrifices," said Javadekar and congratulated the BOC for setting up the exhibitions.

"Effective exhibitions set up by BOC across the country will educate the populace on the ethos of freedom struggle and envision our path for the next 25 years. Inaugurated 7 such exhibitions today. I invite people to visit these venues and leave with a piece of history with them," he also tweeted.

Javadekar also virtually inaugurated photo-exhibitions at six other places--Samba District in Jammu and Kashmir; Bengaluru in Karnataka; Pune in Maharashtra; Bhubaneswar in Odisha; Moirang District, Bishnupur in Manipur and Patna in Bihar.

The release said that through images the exhibitions of BOC have made an effort to capture some of the unforgettable moments from our freedom struggle as well as the people who participated in it.

"These exhibitions will showcase the sacrifices and struggles of various freedom icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,Smt. Sarojini Naidu, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, Lala Lajpat Rai and revolutionaries like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil and many more," she added. (ANI)

