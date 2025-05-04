East Champaran (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan's continued denial of cross-border terrorism, and said that the time for dialogue has passed and that a firm response is now necessary.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "Pakistan will never accept that terrorists from their soil are infiltrating into India and taking innocent lives. The time to reason with Pakistan has now ended. It is time to reply. I say this with full responsibility."

Owaisi expressed concern over the recurring terror attacks, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where soldiers and civilians alike have been targeted.

"Every 2 to 6 months, we lose Army, CRPF personnel, or innocent Kashmiris. This cycle cannot continue."

Declaring his party's support for the central government's response, the AIMIM leader said, "AIMIM party supports all decisions that have been taken by the Government of India. Ye desh ka masla hai, siyasi masla nai hai. I appeal parties not to politicise this matter."

Owaisi called Pakistan a "failed state" and urged the Indian government to take 'strong' and decisive action against terrorists for supporting terrorism.

Addressing a public meeting, Owaisi said, "We hope the Prime Minister will take strong action against the Pakistani terrorists and the failed state of Pakistan that it will think a hundred times before sending anyone to harm India again."

He criticised Pakistan for questioning India's evidence after past terrorist attacks.

"Pakistan is shamelessly asking for proof. Didn't we invite you to Pathankot and show you where your terrorists attacked our Air Force base? You sent your team, they saw it with their own eyes, yet you took no action against those terrorists," he said.

Referring to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Owaisi shared a personal story to highlight the pain caused by cross-border terrorism.

"The 26/11 attacks happened. I know a place in Telangana called Nizamabad. One of our daughters from there had just gotten married a few days before, and she was at VT Station with her family when Pakistani terrorists opened fire. She, too, was killed," he said.

He accused Pakistan of continuously denying its role in such attacks.

"Pakistan will never admit that terrorists from its land come and kill people in India. The time to try and convince Pakistan is over," he said.

(ANI)

