New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is the only Indian educational institution among top 50 in the Global University Employability Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE).

The Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) reveals the world's top 250 universities for producing employable graduates according to recruiters. It is produced and owned by the higher education HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by THE.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP, CPI Workers Clash in Khowai District; Party Leaders Trade Barbs.

Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is at the second spot (58), improving its ranking by three positions, followed by IIT-Bombay at 72, up from 97 in 2021. The latest THE Rankings have five Indian institutions in top 200 and a total of seven in top 250.

Except IIT-Delhi, the remaining institutes improved their rankings with IIT-Bombay doing so by 25 positions. IIM-Ahmedabad (154) and IIT-Kharagpur (155), the other two Indian institutions in top 175 too improved their rankings by eight and 15 places respectively. The other two Indian universities are Amity University (225), Noida and Bangalore University (242).

Also Read | Sikkim: Special Frontier Force Personnel Killed After Parachute Malfunctioned During Training Near India-China Border.

Globally, the US continues its dominance with four universities in the top five, led by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology and Harvard University as the top three respectively. In all there are 55 US universities in the top 250, followed by France with 18 and the UK 14. Singapore, Japan and the UK have one institution each in the top 10.

A total of 44 countries have featured in the list. India with seven institutions in the top 250 is on the 13th spot in terms of number of institutions, ahead of countries such as Sweden, Hong Kong, Italy and Singapore.

The employers that took part provided around 8,00,000 graduate jobs or placements in 2022-2023. The survey, now in its 12th year, incorporated 98,014 votes from employers worldwide on which universities teach the key skills that students need to thrive in the workplace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)