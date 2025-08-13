Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from his official residence in Lucknow, calling for every home to proudly hoist the tricolor as a symbol of national pride and respect for soldiers.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, the August 13-15 campaign, along with Tiranga Yatras across villages, towns, and districts, aims to spread reverence for the Constitution, national symbols, freedom fighters, and great leaders during Amrit Kaal, the UP CM remarked, according to an official statement.

Also Read | 'Supreme Court Will Look Into': CJI BR Gavai on Relocation of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The Chief Minister, leading the tiranga yatra, also took selfies with young people. The tricolor in hand and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram', CM Yogi marched alongside his cabinet colleagues and public representatives, leading the Tiranga Yatra through the streets of Lucknow. Before flagging off the march from his residence, he interacted with and took selfies with schoolchildren, NCC cadets, scout guides, and enthusiastic youth.

"From villages to towns and districts, Tiranga Yatras are setting an inspiring example. In Uttar Pradesh too, people are enthusiastically participating in Har Ghar Tiranga and Selfie with Tiranga campaigns," he stated. The tricolor, he added, stands as a symbol of the nation's pride and respect for its soldiers, and should adorn every Indian household.

Also Read | 'Terrorist Will Destroy the Temple': Threatening Graffiti Naming PM Narendra Modi Found on Walls Near Jagannath Temple in Puri, Probe Launched.

The Chief Minister led the Tiranga Yatra amidst the tunes of patriotic songs and flagged off the march from his residence. Highlighting India's global standing, the Chief Minister said, "The world has witnessed India's courage, strength, and might during Operation Sindoor. This recognition also places a responsibility on every Indian to uphold the nation's honour."

He appealed to 140 crore citizens to rise above personal interests, dedicate themselves to the nation, hoist the tricolor in every home, and actively participate in the grand celebration of independence. CM Yogi also cautioned against forces attempting to fracture social unity through divisions based on society, region, language, or caste, and urged that such elements must be exposed.

Referring to the ambitious goal of 'Viksit Bharat - Atmanirbhar Bharat' by 2047 set by the Prime Minister, CM Yogi reaffirmed his commitment to making 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh - Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh' a guiding mantra for life.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, State Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Kapildev Agarwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Jaya Devi, OP Srivastava, MLCs Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Umesh Dwivedi, BJP Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi, and senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)