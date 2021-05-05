Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tirupati railway police on Wednesday rescued a couple who were about to fall from a running train.

Speaking to ANI, Railway Constable P Satish said, "I was on duty at Tirupati railway station last night. Tirumala express was leaving the station at 4.45 AM. The constable observed that a lady passenger was trying to get down from D2 coach. The constable alerted her not to get down but she did not pay heed. She and her husband almost fell from the train."

Constable Satish immediately responded and pulled them on to the platform. On enquiry, she revealed that she and her family had come to Tirupati for darsan of Lord Balaji but could not wake up on time. When the train started off, the family rushed to get down. In that attempt, the woman and her husband fell down and the constable rescued them.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which maintains the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, has stopped issuing tickets for slotted sarvadarshanam from April 12, in wake of Covid pandemic. However, all those who got tickets before April 12 are allowed to visit the temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)