New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned Delhi police for calling the Bengali language "Bangladeshi", Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP of politicising the issues and noted that Bangla is not a "new language".

He also noted that Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize for his contributions to the Bangla language.

On TMC claims Delhi Police called Bengali a Bangladeshi language, Chowdhury told ANI, "Bangla is not a new language; it is considered the sweetest language. To establish this language, a new nation was formed--Bangladesh... The first person in Asia to be awarded the Nobel Prize was Rabindranath Tagore for his poetry in the Bangla language. The information that I got from the Delhi police is that they asked for help from the resident officer from Bengal, as when they catch Bangladeshi people, there is a language barrier..."

"The West Bengal government is not taking any steps in the matter and has started doing politics, as well as the BJP. But no one is listening to those for whom politics is being done..."

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language", calling it scandalous, anti-national and unconstitutional.

Sharing a letter by Delhi Police on X, Banerjee said, "See now how Delhi police under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!" (ANI)

