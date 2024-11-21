Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding charges of alleged bribery and fraud filed against billionaire Gautam Adani in the United States.

Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) in bribes to Indian officials in exchange for favorable terms for solar power contracts.

Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar have been charged with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion profit over 20 years.

"Earlier too, there have been reports about irregularities against the group. Now, this charge by US prosecutors is a major allegation. I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come out with a statement on the issue," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

US law allows the pursuit of foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets. The Adani group has not yet responded to requests for comments.

