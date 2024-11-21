New Delhi, November 21: Former Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. Murthy, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, succeeds Girish Chandra Murmu.

Murthy was named the new CAG by the Centre on Monday. Girish Chandra Murmu completed his tenure as the CAG on Wednesday "At a ceremony held today at 10 am in the Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, K Sanjay Murthy was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the President," the President's office said in a statement. K Sanjay Murthy to Be New Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Sanjay Murthy Takes Oath as CAG

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to CAG designate Shri K Sanjay Murthy https://t.co/FhNOZKJf5w — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 21, 2024

V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Swearing-In Event

Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Hon'ble Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/OxXPZ57nW1 — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 21, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.