Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that TMC workers intimidated voters during by-polls in the state and said that the elections were not held in a 'free and fair' manner.

West Bengal went to by-polls in Khardah, Santipur, Dinhata and Gosaba assembly seats on Saturday.

"TMC workers are visiting every house in Dinhata since last night and are threatening people not to vote in the elections. In Khardah, this morning, our candidate caught two fake voters, out of which one is speaking on camera that he is from Bangladesh. They are coming from Bangladesh and voting in West Bengal. According to me, it cannot be called a free and fair election," said Majumdar while speaking to ANI here today.

"People have been caught but the administration is silent here. This is not a free and fair election. People are not being allowed to vote even in Santipur," added Majumdar.

Reacting to TMC's ongoing campaigns in Goa and Tripura ahead of assembly elections in the states, Majumdar said, " I request Mamata Banerjee to assure migrant labourers who went from West Bengal to Goa in search of livelihood, that they will get a job in Bengal only."

Speaking on the NIA charge sheet filed against an alleged Al-Qaeda operative who is reportedly a resident of West Bengal, Majumdar called West Bengal a "threat hotspot".

"I feel ashamed to say this but West Bengal is becoming a threat hotspot in India. Every day people are entering here from Bangladesh. The border is completely open because there is no fencing on the borderline. Terrorists enter from Bangladesh and hide in West Bengal, especially Kolkata," said the BJP leader. (ANI)

