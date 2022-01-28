Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was Friday injured after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck near Barrackpore Trunk Road, police said.

Mitra was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged, they said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Likely To Begin Debate on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's Address on February 2.

"I am better now, though it was a close shave. I was on my way to attend a flower show in Belghoria area, but because of the traffic, I thought of riding the motorcycle to reach the venue quicker," Mitra told PTI when contacted.

Later, the Kamarhati MLA attended the function.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Science Teacher Rapes Student Over Four Years; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)