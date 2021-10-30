New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell incharge Amit Malviya on Saturday said TMC means "terror, murder and cut money politics".

Speaking to ANI, Malviya said, "TMC means terror, murder and cut money politics. This is what has been happening in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee should handle Bengal first and then worry about the country."

Speaking about Banerjee's attack on the Centre over the issue of inflation and rising fuel prices, the BJP IT cell head said, "As far as the price of petrol and diesel is concerned, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has increased petrol price by Rs 6 per litre and diesel price by Rs 3 per litre in the last one year. On the other hand, the central government has reduced the excise duty. If it is the issue of rising inflation and fuel prices, then Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it in West Bengal."

Malviya further took swipe at the West Bengal Chief Minister over her Goa visit and said the per capita GDP of Goa is considered to be among the top states in India and West Bengal is at the twenty-two position.

"How will Banerjee, who is unable to manage her own state, do the welfare for the people of Goa? If the opposition parties want to fight the elections together against the BJP, they can do, it is their right. But the big question is how many votes Mamata Banerjee's party will be able to garner for any opposition party in Goa. There is a big difference between doing politics of appeasement in Bengal and taking everyone along across the country," he added.

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been on a visit to the state as her party seeks to branch out into new states. She reached the coastal state on Thursday.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

