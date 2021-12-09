New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Thursday opposed the two bills to extend the tenures of directors of the CBI and ED, saying they will compromise the independence of the two agencies and accused the government of taking the ordinance route to drive its legislative agenda.

The two bills were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday to extend the tenures of directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate up to a maximum of five years from the present two years.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures Very Likely Over Most Parts of Central India During Next 5 Days.

The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were passed separately by voice vote after the House rejected various amendments moved by Opposition members on the two bills.

Participating in the debate, Roy said the current director of the ED was to retire on November 17 and three days before his retirement, an ordinance was brought to extend the tenure to five years.

Also Read | Mumbai: Vinod Kambli, Former Indian Cricketer, Duped of Rs 1 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters.

"I oppose the two ordinances. This government has always been following the ordinance route from the first day. Now, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has taken the step to favour his favorite officers," he said.

Roy noted that the CBI and ED have been accused of catering to the interests of the ruling party and cases have been lodged against the leaders of opposition parties.

"And this was done in a manner, which is like hanging a carrot before a donkey,” he said.

“That you get two years now, if you work for me, I will give you another year, if you still work for me, I will give you another year," he added.

Roy said that he has not seen such a “malafide legislation” in his life.

"...This is utterly in violation of all principles of the constitution," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey said the two bills have been brought to “destroy” the autonomy of the CBI and ED.

Highlighting CBI's conviction rate of 68-70 per cent, BJP's Satya Pal Singh said the Modi government has taken a vow to make India corruption-free.

The directors of CBI and ED enjoy a fixed tenure of two years from the date of their appointment in the wake of the directives of the Supreme Court in the famous Vineet Narain case.

The ED director is appointed by the central government on the recommendation of a committee chaired by the Central Vigilance Commissioner and members comprising vigilance commissioners, home secretary, secretary of DOPT and revenue secretary.

The CBI director is selected on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the prime minister, Chief of Justice of India and leader of opposition.

The fixed term of two years was aimed at ensuring the chiefs of the two agencies work free from government interference without worrying about any adverse action for the probes carried out by them. BKS NAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)