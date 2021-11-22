New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet him and discuss the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Also Read | Moto G200 With Snapdragon 888+ Chipset Likely To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

Security has also been increased outside MHA in view of the protest by TMC MPs. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police personnel are also present at the spot.

The TMC has sought an appointment with Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality with its leaders in Tripura.

Also Read | Sensex Nosedives 1,170 Points to Close at 58,466; Reliance Industries Ltd Tumbles Over 4%.

On Sunday, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)