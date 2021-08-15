Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Sunday claimed the TMC has become the first civic body in Maharashtra to construct a hostel for students of the Maratha community.

The hostel building was inaugurated by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The Thane Municipal Corporation is the fitst civic body in Maharashtra to build a hostel building exclusively for students of the Maratha community," Mhaske said.

The hostel has 50 beds.

