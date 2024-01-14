Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) carried out a protest rally from Jadavpur to Garia on Sunday against the BJP-led central government for withholding central funds and the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Various TMC leaders, including the party's State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh, participated in the protest rally.

During the rally, TMC State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh told ANI, "There are two causes behind this rally. One is that the central funds are blocked. Second, CBI and ED are misused for vindictive politics."

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has consistently protested against the central government, citing delays in fund allocation for initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other social security programs in the state.

However, the Ministry of Rural Development stated that the release of funds for West Bengal was stopped on March 9, 2022, in accordance with Section 27 of MGNREGA because of the state's non-compliance with the directives of the central government.

Earlier in December last year, a ten-member delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged delay in the release of MGNREGA funds to the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the West Bengal CM claimed, "A ten-member delegation, including our MPs, met the PM today. I urged the PM to release the funds due to the state. He said there will be joint meetings between officials from the Centre and West Bengal on this," she said.

"We are not getting the money for the poor under the 100-day work scheme. It is mandatory, under the Constitution, that this money be given. During the rains that wreaked havoc on 22-23, our state did not get any money under the 100-day work scheme. Money for the extra days of work, the PM Awas Yojana scheme, the rural development scheme, and the Health Mission scheme have also been put on hold. We are not getting money for the Finance Commission either," she added. (ANI)

