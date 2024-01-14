Medchal-Malkajgiri, January 14: A 20-year-old boy died after falling off the terrace of his building while flying a kite on Sunday in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri. According to the police, they have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are conducting further investigation to find out more about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Akash. Telangana Shocker: Two Children Killed While Flying Kites in Hyderabad.

"20-year-old Akash died after accidentally falling down from Building terrace while flying the kites under PetBasheerabad police station limits. A case has been registered," Gouri Prashanth Inspector of Police Petbasheerbad PS said. Gouri Prashanth further said that the body has been shifted to Osmania general hospital for post-mortem.

