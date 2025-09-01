Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing power to dismantle its "Bhasha Andolan protest site" despite prior permission and security deposits and said "what happened at Mayo Road is not the Army's doing".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed the BJP, saying "it is unethical, unconstitutional, undemocratic and misuse of power" by the party and that "they want to use the Army for their own purpose".

"It is unethical, unconstitutional, undemocratic and misuse of power by the BJP. They want to use the Army for their own purpose. This is the message of the day. They don't care about internal security and border security. They should not do this...We had permission for the event, we had also paid the fee," the Chief Minister said.

She said that the protest will continue.

She made the remarks after TMC protest stage set up at Mayo road under Army area limits in Kolkata was dismantled after expiry of permission.

Trinamool Congress said in a post on X that "no amount of force, intimidation, or political vandalism will break our resolve".

"We hold the Indian Army in the highest regard. What happened at Mayo Road is not the Army's doing. @BJP4India abused power to dismantle our Bhasha Andolan protest site despite prior permission being granted and security deposits being made," the party said.

"It is the undemocratic, unconstitutional strong-arm tactics of a rattled party that knows it cannot win Bengal's trust. BJP thinks they can silence us by deploying boots against voices, but Bengal has never bowed to bullies - whether in colonial times or under today's Delhi Zamindars. No amount of force, intimidation, or political vandalism will break our resolve. Our fight for the dignity of Bengal, for our mother tongue, and for our people will only grow stronger," the party added.

Trinamool Congress has held protests alleging atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. West Bengal will go to the polls next year. (ANI)

