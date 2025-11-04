Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that the Trinamool Congress was trying to malign the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls in the state.

This comes after a BJP delegation met with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the National capital on Monday on the issue of the alleged false documents used in documentation by the TMC.

Also Read | India To Become World's 3rd Largest Economy Soon, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Yesterday, a high-level delegation met with the CEC in Delhi. I, along with BJP leader Vijay Singh and General Secretary Jagannath Chattarjee, submitted evidence concerning the bogus documents, including a false birth certificate. They (TMC) are trying to malign the whole process. For that reason, we submitted the written demand."

Reacting to the massive rally carried out by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders against the ongoing SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the state, he said that TMC and Mamata Banerjee were working to protect Bangladeshi Muslims.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 5 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"It's not a political program; it is a 'Jamaat' program led by 'Khala' Mamata Banerjee. A specific community participated, with TMC and Mamata Banerjee working to protect Bangladeshi Muslims," he said.

The West Bengal BJP wrote to the Election Commission on Monday, claiming that the Mamata government has issued "forged" documents to illegal infiltrators in the state and urged the poll body not to accept "backdated and duplicate" birth certificates for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The BJP alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has issued "backdated and forged" documents to illegal infiltrators under the 'Duare Sarkar' initiative.

In the letter to the ECI, the party wrote, "The State has witnessed large-scale issuance of backdated and forged documents, particularly through government schemes such as Duare Sarkar, aimed ostensibly at citizen welfare but effectively utilised to provide documentation to illegal infiltrators from across the border. Numerous field reports indicate that since 2020, there has been an exponential increase in the number of certificates issued under these drives."

Claiming "backdated and duplicate" birth certificates, the BJP recommended that the ECI not accept certificates issued after June 25, 2025.

The party wrote, "Numerous cases of backdated certificates being issued in connivance with local officials and political cadres have been detected. Often, individuals obtain 'duplicate' certificates through fabricated general diary entries in police stations, falsely reporting loss or damage of the original document."

"Birth certificates issued after June 24, 2025, should not be accepted for SIR purposes. If absolutely necessary, such certificates should be verified on a case-by-case basis by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) before acceptance," the BJP recommended.

For Permanent Residence Certificates, the BJP questioned the authenticity of Aadhaar and EPIC cards and suggested accepting certificates issued and duly signed by Group-A officers for the SIR exercise.

The letter added, "These certificates are being issued indiscriminately by local authorities under the control of political functionaries. In many cases, they are based merely on Aadhaar or EPIC cards, which themselves are under question regarding authenticity."

"Only certificates issued and duly signed by Group-A officers should be accepted. Further, every such certificate must be cross-verified by sending it to the issuing authority to confirm authenticity and residency," the party suggested.

Indicating at "manipulation" of forest rights certificates, the BJP recommended, "Only Forest Rights Certificates issued prior to April 2, 2025, should be considered valid for SIR. Certificates issued on and from April 2, 2025, may only be considered if certified to be in accordance with the rules governing the issue of such certificates by a competent cadre officer."

The BJP alleged that caste certificates have been issued without a field enquiry, and OBC-A certificates have been issued to members of the Muslim community.

"Caste certificates have been issued in large numbers through Duare Sarkar camps without field enquiry. Many such certificates were issued merely on the basis of affidavits under Orders No. 1203-BCW/MR-88/2014 and 1204-SBCW/MR-67/10 dated 27.07.2015. It is further noted that a vast number of OBC-A certificates have been issued to members of the Muslim community, many of whom are alleged to be illegal infiltrators. The Calcutta High Court has already declared the OBC-A category illegal, and the matter remains sub judice," the letter read.

The party recommended, "Caste certificates issued without due enquiry or verification should not be accepted. OBC-A certificates issued between 2011 and 2024 should be excluded from acceptable documents pending final judicial determination."

It claimed that the family registers under the MGNREGA are "unreliable" and should not be accepted by the ECI.

In addition to this, the BJP further asked for a "zero-tolerance verification policy" by the ECI.

"A comprehensive database of all documents issued after January 1, 2002, should be compiled by the District Magistrates and shared with the Chief Electoral Officer for verification. The Commission should identify, by name, the government officers authorised to issue these certificates and obtain written confirmation that they have personally verified the applicants' eligibility and residency. "

"Certificates issued under any order that is presently sub judice must be supported by at least one additional valid document from the prescribed list of 11 acceptable proofs. A zero-tolerance verification policy should be adopted to ensure accountability of the officials who act as EROs and AEROs. The following additional documents may also be accepted in the specific context of West Bengal: Record of Rights (Land Khatians) recorded before the first Duare Sarkar camp of 2020, including formal mutations in the names of direct descendants. PROFLAL (Provident Fund for Landless Agricultural Labourers) registrations prior to the last SIR for direct descendants," the BJP suggested in the letter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)