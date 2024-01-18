Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday welcomed the Calcutta High Court order allowing the party's harmony rally on January 22, the same day as the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The TMC said it is a victory of the people over the "communal designs" by the saffron camp.

The high court did not grant senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's prayer for not allowing the Sampriti rally on the same day due to concerns about potential unrest.

Adhikari's counsel told the court that permission had been granted for 35 programmes in the city related to the consecration of Ram temple, from 11 am to 5 pm on January 22.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to ensure that peace is maintained during the rally.

"We welcome the Calcutta High Court order regarding the rally. It is a tight slap for the BJP leaders who had moved court trying to stop it. This is a victory of the people over the communal designs by the BJP, " TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The court, however, did not pass any order on a request by Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, for deployment of paramilitary forces in the state on that day.

Reacting to Ghosh's remark, the BJP said it is the TMC government, which has a poor track record of tackling communal disturbances.

"Earlier we have seen the state getting engulfed in communal riots during Ram Navami processions, " BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told reporters.

