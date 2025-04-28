Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj was on Monday sworn-in as minister, and re-inducted in the M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu cabinet in a minor reshuffle post the resignation of two senior minsters.

Governor RN Ravi administerd the oath of office to Thangaraj, who was removed as Milk and Dairy Development minister in the previous rejig of the cabinet.

Also Read | 'Who Is the SP, What You Doing?': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Loses Cool at Police Officer After BJP Workers Attempt to Disrupt His Speech During Protest Rally (Watch Video).

The event also saw Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor Ravi meet for the first time post the DMK government securing a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court against the latter delaying assent to various Bills adopted in the state Assembly.

The CM and Governor shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Also Read | Father Dies Celebrating Daughter's UPSC Success: Prahlad Khandare, Retired Officer, Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Mohini's Success in Yavatmal.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy resigned, in the wake of the court cases against them.

Senthil Balaji, facing ED probe in a cash-for-jobs scam in an earlier AIADMK regime, had been asked by the Supreme Court last week to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it had warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister. Ponmudy, a senior DMK leader, had courted a major controversy recently over his Shaivite-Vaishnavite remarks made in the context of a sex worker, drawing widespread criticism, even as the Madras High Court later initiated proceedings on its own on the matter.

The portfolios held by Balaji-- Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, had been allotted to SS Sivasankar and S Muthusamy, respectively. Ponmudy's Forest portfolio will be handled by Dairy Development minister RS Rajakannappan. Further, the Governor had accepted the CM's recommendation to include Thangaraj in the cabinet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)