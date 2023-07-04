Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was discharged on Tuesday from a private hospital in Chennai after a routine medical checkup.

According to a press release from the private hospital located on Greams Road in Chennai, Stalin, 70, had been admitted for a routine medical check-up.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday Stalin had spoken to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the phone and extended support to the NCP, which suffered a vertical split following a surprise revolt led by his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar had on Sunday joined Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister. (ANI)

