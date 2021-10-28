Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Anita Anand of Indian Tamil origin, who has been appointed as Defence Minister of Canada.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Stalin tweeted, "I'm happy to know that Hon'ble Anita Anand - a person of Tamil origin & a former Professor of Law - has been appointed as the Minister of National Defence after her appreciable stint as Procurement Minister during the pandemic. I convey my best wishes to excel in her new role."

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand was on Tuesday appointed as the country's new Defence Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)