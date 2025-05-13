Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district on Tuesday and fed sugarcane to the elephants.

The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the district, inspected the camp where 27 elephants are being taken care of by the forest department. He briefly interacted with Bomman and Bellie, the Oscar-winning documentary film "The Elephant Whispers" fame couple. Stalin interacted with the tribal children at the Theppakadu elephant camp.

He flagged off 32 vehicles valued at Rs 2.65 crore meant for the use of the forest department at the camp and also inaugurated the houses built at a cost of Rs 5.06 crore for 44 people, including elephant mahots and Kavadis.

Further, as part of an initiative to prevent the electrocution of wild animals, the Chief Minister inaugurated a project to provide electricity through cables from Thorapalli to Theppakadu for Rs 5 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu, senior officials from the forest department, district collector Lakshmi Bhavya, Superintendent of Police N S Nisha, and other government officials participated.

