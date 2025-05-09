Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee cadres took out a procession, the "Jai Hind Yatra," here on Friday and carried a huge national flag to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Led by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, Congress workers waved the tricolour and voiced 'Jai Hind' slogans. A social media post by the party said: "The Congress stands united with our fearless armed forces, honouring their unwavering dedication to safeguarding our nation."

The procession began from Chitra theatre point in Pudupet and culminated at Egmore.

