Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3 (ANI): The office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi has claimed that the state government is acting in contravention of court orders in the formation and extension of search committees for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors at Bharathiar, Bharathidasan, and Periyar Universities. According to a statement from the Governor's office, the UGC regulations mandate the inclusion of a UGC Chairman nominee on such committees, and the Supreme Court has previously declared appointments that are non-compliant "void ab initio".

The statement mentioned, "The UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, which have statutory force, mandate that Search-cum-Selection Committees for recommending a panel of names for appointment to the post of Vice-Chancellors shall include a nominee of the Chairman, University Grants Commission. The binding nature of these Regulations and their supremacy over conflicting State enactments has been conclusively affirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Professor (Dr.) Serenity P.S. vs. Dr. Rajasree & Ors, and Consistently followed in its latest decision on 30.01.2026 in the case of Dr. S. Mohan Vs the Secretary to the Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University, Puducherry. The Hon'ble Court has declared that any appointment of a Vice-Chancellor made on the recommendation of a Search Committee constituted contrary to the UGC Regulations would be void ab initio."

According to the Lok Bhavan, the main issue is the "unlawful" constitution and functioning of the Search Committees without a mandatory UGC nominee, which is currently pending before the Supreme Court of India.

"The Hon'ble Governor-Chancellor has requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to issue immediate orders to include the nominee of the Chairman, UGC, in the Search Committee as originally recommended by the Hon'ble Governor-Chancellor orto place the functioning of such Search Committees and all ongoing proceedings for the selection and appointment of Vice-Chancellors in abeyance forthwith, until the matter is decided by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India", the release said.

In his statement, Governor Ravi has urged all parties to respect the ongoing judicial process and ensure the integrity of the higher education system of the state. (ANI)

