Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Tomato sale at a cost price of Rs 68 per kilo has been launched in government-run Farm Fresh Outlets (FFOs) across Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to cool prices, the state government said on Tuesday.

In order to help rein in price, sale of tomato at cost price has been launched in 62 FFOs and three mobile farm fresh outlets, Minister for Cooperation KR Periyakaruppan said and appealed to the people to make use of it.

A kilo of tomato is being sold between Rs 90-100 in the open market affecting middle classes and the poor people, the government said in an official release.

The price of tomato per kg in FFOs is currently Rs 68 per kg and steps would be taken to sell the key vegetable from Rs 60 onwards (per kilo), the government said.

The Minister warned of tough action against those who resort to hoarding in the wake of spiralling tomato prices and said that the rise in price was transient in nature and increase in prices would be brought down.

In the wake of severe summer heat tomato cultivation slid and arrivals from neighbouring states decreased as well, leading to an increase in tomato prices since last week.

On an average, the Koyambedu vegetable market here used to receive up to 800 tons of tomato and it has drastically reduced to about 300 tons which has led to rice in prices in the open market.

The government's intervention to help bring down prices comes following Chief Minister M K Stalin's advise, the release said.

Chennai alone has 27 FFOs and two mobile units and FFOs are operating in regions including Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur.

